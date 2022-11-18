Left Menu

Egypt COP27 President Shoukry urges climate negotiators to speed up

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 17:11 IST
Sameh Shoukry Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Egypt COP27 President Sameh Shoukry told climate negotiators to speed up their talks on Friday, the final scheduled day of their meeting, expressing concern at the number of issues left to be solved and targeting a deal being reached on Saturday.

"I remain concerned at the number of outstanding issues including on finance mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage and their inter linkages," Shoukry told heads of delegations.

"Today, we need to shift gears again. Time is not on our side."

