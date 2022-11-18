TRS activists ransack BJP MP's house over alleged derogatory remarks against CM's daughter

Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-11-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 18:23 IST
TRS activists on Friday ransacked the house of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind's house here over his alleged derogatory remarks against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao 's daughter K Kavitha.

The attack took place after the BJP MP was heard in a video targeting the state's ruling party by making alleged disparaging remarks against Kavitha, also a ruling party MLC.

The residence of the Nizamabad Lok Sabha was attacked by people wearing TRS flags and scarves and they also burnt an effigy of the BJP leader, prompting the police to disperse them. Condemning the incident, the BJP alleged that it was the handiwork of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

During a press conference, Arvind made some alleged disparaging comments about the CM’s family based on reports in a section of media that suggested that BJP tried to lure Kavitha into its fold.

He also alleged that Kavitha had called up AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and expressed her willingness to join the national party after she was ignored during the name change function of TRS to BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samiti).

Joel Davis, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west zone) told PTI they were yet to receive a complaint on the incident.

''We will take legal action once we receive the complaint,'' the police official said about the attack on the MP's house.

In a tweet, Arvind said, ''TRS goons attacked my residence and vandalised the house. They terrorised my mother & created ruckus.” Tarun Chugh, BJP National General Secretary in a statement condemned the attack on Arvind’s residence.

''The TRS goons took recourse to brazen hooliganism in ransacking the house..” Chug said. There was no immediate response from the TRS over the incident. Kavitha had earlier said some friends of BJP had approached her to join the party, but she refused the ''offer''.

Addressing a press conference, she also hit out at Arvind, refuting his reported comments that Kavitha had called up Kharge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

