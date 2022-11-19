Left Menu

Leaked Tihar videos: Sisodia says AAP leader Jain undergoing physiotherapy for spine injury

They BJP are losing the MCD and Gujarat polls and that is why they are resorting to such cheap theatrics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 12:14 IST
Leaked Tihar videos: Sisodia says AAP leader Jain undergoing physiotherapy for spine injury
Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside Tihar Jail Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday accused the BJP of leaking AAP minister Satyendar Jain's videos from the Tihar jail here and claimed that he was undergoing physiotherapy for a spine injury.

Accusing the saffron party of resorting to cheap theatrics, he said Jain, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case, had fallen down in jail.

''He (Jain) had sustained an injury to his spine and even underwent two surgeries. The doctor had advised physiotherapy upon discharge and those videos show him getting physiotherapy,'' he said.

Sisodia also said that his colleague has been lodged in a false case and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was poking fun at Jain's illness. ''They (BJP) are losing the MCD and Gujarat polls and that is why they are resorting to such cheap theatrics. They should fight the MCD elections in Delhi on issues,'' he said.

