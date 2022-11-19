Leaked Tihar videos: Sisodia says AAP leader Jain undergoing physiotherapy for spine injury

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday accused the BJP of leaking AAP minister Satyendar Jain's videos from Tihar jail here and claimed that he was undergoing physiotherapy for a spine injury. Accusing the saffron party of resorting to cheap theatrics, he said Jain, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case, had fallen down in jail.

''He (Jain) had sustained an injury to his spine and even underwent two surgeries. The doctor had advised physiotherapy upon discharge and those videos show him getting physiotherapy,'' Sisodia asserted. Purported videos of Jain (58) lying on a bed and getting a foot massage in Tihar Jail here have gone viral on social media. The AAP leader can be seen reading some documents and a man in a white T-shirt massaging his legs in the video. Sisodia said his colleague has been lodged in a false case and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was poking fun at Jain's illness. ''They (BJP) are losing the MCD and Gujarat polls and that is why they are resorting to such cheap theatrics. They should fight the polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on issues,'' he said.

The senior AAP leader exuded confidence that the BJP could do whatever they want, but his party will emerge victorious. He went on to add that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was directed by the court to not leak the video in question. ''Leaking the video is a violation of the court's direction,'' Sisodia added. Latching onto the videos, the BJP questioned AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'silence' in the matter. ''The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has become the 'Spa and Massage Party','' BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said citing the videos and challenged Kejriwal to explain Jain's conduct in jail.

Earlier this week, a Tihar jail superintendent was suspended for alleged involvement in providing special treatment to Jain in the prison. The ED had claimed in a court here that Jain was getting special treatment inside the Tihar jail. PTI SLB SRY SRY

