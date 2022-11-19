BJP moves lunch motion petition on SIT issuing notices to BL Santosh in MLA poaching case

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) moved a lunch motion petition on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) issuing notices to BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh in the alleged MLA poaching case. The High Court will hear the matter soon.

Earlier today, BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh was summoned by Telangana Police in connection with the alleged attempts of the BJP to poach MLAs from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Santosh has been summoned by the Telangana government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate alleged attempts by BJP to poach TRS legislators. The SIT led by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand and supervised by a judge reports to the High Court. The court also ordered that all information regarding the probe would only be submitted to the judge in a sealed envelope by November 29.

The Cyberabad Police had on October 26 arrested three persons - Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy at a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy on charges that they attempted to poach some TRS MLAs to the BJP. Earlier on November 6, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Etela Rajender accused the KCR government of trying to "finish the opposition" by "purchasing" their legislators.Rajender was reacting to the remarks made by Chief Minister KCR over the alleged poaching attempts by the BJP, in which he alleged that the BJP had "destroyed" the country and also "killed" democracy in the country.

Slamming KCR over his remarks, the BJP MLA said that TRS "killed" democracy by buying the MLAs from other parties despite having an absolute majority since 2018. "It was CM KCR who tried to finish the opposition parties. Nearly 25 MLAs were purchased from BSP, YSRCP, TDP and Congress in 2014. After 2018, he got an absolute majority with 90 out of 119 seats, yet took 12 MLAs from the Congress party and killed the democracy," he told ANI on Saturday.

He alleged that the TRS is luring the MLAs of other parties by "frightening" them and offering them money. "By frightening the MLAs and promising some contracts in the constituency and giving money to MLAs, they are being lured into his party. In the same way, 12 MLAs were bought. KCR finished the democracy. Whatever KCR said is suitable to him and not to others," Rajender added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)