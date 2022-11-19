Gujarat Polls: AAP appoints campaign observers for all 182 Assembly seats

In an effort to intensify its electioneering in poll-bound Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday appointed its campaign observers for all 182 Assembly seats of the state. Gujarat AAP today released on its letter head the list of 182 campaign observers from its state office at Navrangpura in Ahmedabad.

AAP appointed its campaign observers to intensify its electioneering to give a befitting reply to the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in the coming state assembly elections to be held in two phases next month. AAP appointed Himanshu Thakkar as its campaign observer from Ghatlodia assembly constituency, from where the state chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel is retrying his luck.

In the last assembly elections in 2017, Bhupendrabhai Patel won the seat by defeating Patel Shashikant (bhurabhai) of Congress with a margin of over 1,17,000 votes. Earlier on November 9, AAP released a list of star campaigners for Gujarat polls.Big names of the party including Delhi Chief Minister and party's supremo Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy in the Delhi government Manish Sisodia, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are among the star campaigners of the party.

AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha also feature in the list of 20 star campaigners for Gujarat where the party is eying to make inroads.Former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Harbhajan Singh will also campaign for the party in Gujarat as a star campaigner. Besides, AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate in the state Isudan Gadhvi and party's state president Gopal Italia in Gujarat are also in the list.

Others who feature in the list include Alpesh Kathiria, Yuvraj Jadeja, Manoj Sorathia, Jagmal Vala, Raju Solanki, Praveen Ram, Gauri Desai, Mathur Baldaniya, Ajit Lokhil, Rakesh Hirapara, Baljinder Kaur, Anmol Gagan Mann. Notably, in the list, two women ministers of the Punjab government, Baljinder Kaur and Anmol Gagan Mann have also been named.

Voting for 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held in December in two phases. Eighty-nine assembly seats of Saurashtra, Kutch, and south Gujarat will go for polls on December 1 in the first phase, whereas voting for the remaining 93 seats will be held in second phase on December 5. Counting of votes will be held with Himachal on December eight. (ANI)

