Rahul Gandhi committed 'sin' by attacking Veer Savarkar: Assam CM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 21:29 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of committing a ''sin'' by attacking Veer Savarkar and said those who have made no contribution to the country should not question freedom fighters.

''Savarkar spent many years in jail, those who are questioning him what they have done for the country. It is a sin to question Savarkar's contribution, Rahul Gandhi should not do this sin,'' Sarma said.

Interacting with media here ahead of the 400th birth anniversary legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, which will be celebrated at the national capital, he claimed that Mughals never conquered northeastern and southern India.

''History needs to be rewritten because Left historians have distorted and made it appear Mughal emperors conquered entire India. They never conquered northeast India...Assam and south India,'' the chief minister said.

He said it was a ''Left conspiracy to project entire India was defeated by Mughals''.

Sarma said that he has requested all chief ministers to include Barphukan in history books.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

