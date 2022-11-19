MP CM chairs meet of BJP MLAs, asks them to propagate PESA, welfare work benefits among people

A year head of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a meeting of party MLAs and asked them to propagate the government's welfare schemes, especially the Panchayat (Extensions to Scheduled Area) Act (PESA).

The PESA was launched in MP in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu in Shahdol district on November 15 on the birth anniversary of legendary tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'. Incidentally, MP has the highest tribal population for any state in the country, and the Bharatiya Janata Party had fared poorly in tribal areas in the 2018 Assembly polls.

''The CM asked us to work religiously to ensure we get more than 51 per cent of the votes. He asked MLAs to furnish the good work they have done in their respective constituencies,'' a participant said.

The meeting among others was attended by BJP Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao and MP BJP chief VD Sharma.

