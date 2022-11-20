UP: Six booked on charges of forced conversion

Six persons were booked on Sunday for allegedly luring some people to convert to Christianity, police said.

After getting information that religious conversion is going on in Vanshi Nagar locality here where 60-70 people were present, a police team reached there, Additional Superintendent of Police Rahul Bhati said. Later, the FIR was lodged against six persons under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion Act, 2021, he said. Those named in the FIR lodged by a rightwing activist Himanshu Patel included Bhagwan Das, Prena Singh, Sunita, Sita, Pawan Kumar and Janki Prasad.

Patel alleged that religious conversion by Christian missionaries was being done at the residence of Bhagwan Das by luring, misleading and also giving life threat to the people to accept their religion.

He also alleged in the FIR that indecent comments were made against Hindu Gods and Godess in the gathering. However, Bhagwan Das, said that prayers were held in his fields for the past 22 years and allegations of religious conversion was made against him earlier too.

The allegations against him and others were found incorrect in the police probe, he claimed, adding that no religious conversion was done at his place.

Das has given an application to lodge an FIR against Patel and others alleging that they entered his place, misbehaved with him and give life threats.

Further probe is on, police said.

