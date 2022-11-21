Left Menu

BJP MLA Giri takes oath as member of UP Assembly

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-11-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 13:20 IST
Newly elected BJP MLA from Gola Gokarannath seat in Lakhimpur Kheri, Aman Giri, on Monday took oath as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Giri was administered the oath by Speaker Satish Mahana in the central hall of the assembly here, officials said.

The bypoll on the seat was held on November 3. Giri had defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Vinay Tiwari by over 34,000 votes.

