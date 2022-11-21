Left Menu

Kremlin: No talk of new round of mobilization

Asked by reporters if Russia was planning a new round of mobilization, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "I can't speak for the defence ministry, but there are no discussions in the Kremlin about this."

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-11-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 15:20 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Monday it was not discussing calling up more Russian soldiers to fight in Ukraine through a second round of mobilization.

Russia called up more than 300,000 reservists to support what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine in a controversial mobilization drive launched in September. The move prompted hundreds of thousands of Russian men to flee the country to avoid being conscripted, and sparked the largest anti-Kremlin protests across the country since Moscow sent in its troops in February.

President Vladimir Putin said he had ended the mobilization drive at the end of October, but has not revoked an official decree which provides the legal basis for the draft - a decision which has caused concern among some who say the Kremlin is keeping its options open for a future round of call-ups. Asked by reporters if Russia was planning a new round of mobilization, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "I can't speak for the defence ministry, but there are no discussions in the Kremlin about this."

