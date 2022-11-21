Left Menu

Congress wrests Jhalda civic board from TMC

In a jolt to the ruling Trinamool Congress, the Congress on Monday wrested the Jhalda municipality in West Bengals Purulia district from the TMC.In the 12-member Jhalda municipality, Congress has 5 councillors, TMC 5, and Independents 2.In the no-trust motion moved against the TMC ruled civic board chief Suresh Agarwal, seven councillors Congress 5, Independents 2 voted in favour of the motion on Monday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-11-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 20:09 IST
In a jolt to the ruling Trinamool Congress, the Congress on Monday wrested the Jhalda municipality in West Bengal's Purulia district from the TMC.

In the 12-member Jhalda municipality, Congress has 5 councillors, TMC 5, and Independents 2.

In the no-trust motion moved against the TMC ruled civic board chief Suresh Agarwal, seven councillors (Congress 5, Independents 2) voted in favour of the motion on Monday. The five TMC councillors did not take part in the voting.

Civic elections were held in Jhalda eight months back in which both TMC and Congress got five seats each. The TMC then roped in two independents and formed the board.

However, early in October, one of the independents, who had joined TMC after the win, left the party and pledged her loyalty to the Congress. Six councillors then moved the no-trust motion against Agarwal. West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) President Adhir Choudhury said the win will boost the morale of Congress workers across the state including Purulia and have its ''impact'' on the panchayat elections.

TMC leader Suresh Agarwal said the party will evaluate the reasons behind the development and take corrective action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

