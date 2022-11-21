PM Modi congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for winning prez polls in Kazakhstan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for winning the presidential polls in Kazakhstan and said he looks forward to continuing working with him to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

Tokayev won a new seven-year term in a snap election. Tokayev received more than 81 per cent of the votes in Sunday's election, according to elections commission chairman Nurlan Abdirov. ''My warm congratulations to President @TokayevKZ, for victory in the Presidential elections in Kazakhstan,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''I look forward to continuing working together, to further strengthen our bilateral partnership,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)