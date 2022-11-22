Left Menu

Nepal polls: NC bags 4 seats in HoR; Gen Secy Thapa defeats CPN-UML's Bhattarai

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-11-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 13:24 IST
Nepal polls: NC bags 4 seats in HoR; Gen Secy Thapa defeats CPN-UML's Bhattarai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

The ruling Nepali Congress has so far won four seats in the House of Representatives, while the CPN-UML bagged just one seat in the just-concluded election in Nepal.

Elections to the House of Representatives (HoR) and seven provincial assemblies were held on Sunday. The counting of votes started on Monday.

According to Election Commission officials, the Nepali Congress opened its account in Kathmandu with senior NC leader Prakash Man Singh winning the Kathmandu 1 constituency. Singh secured 7,140 votes against his nearest rival Ravindra Mishra from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) who secured 7,011 votes.

NC General Secretary Gagan Thapa won the House of Representatives election from Kathmandu Constituency No 4 by a margin of about 7,500 votes. He defeated Rajan Bhattarai of Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist). While Thapa bagged 21,294 votes, Bhattarai got 13,853 votes.

The party also won a HoR seat in Manag district with Tek Bahadur Gurung winning the election by securing 2,547 votes against his nearest rival Palden Gurung of CPM-UML who secured 2,247 votes.

NC also won a HoR in Mustang constituency with Yogendra Thakali defeating Prem Prasad Tulachan of CPN-UML with a margin of 914 votes. Thakali got 3,992 votes, while Tulachan bagged 3,078 votes as per the final results.

The CPN-UML bagged its first seat from Lalitpur-2 constituency where Prem Bahadur Maharjan defeated Sudin Shakya of Hamro Nepali Party by a margin of 6,139 votes. Maharjan bagged 15,025 votes, while his closest rival Shakya totalled 8,886 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

