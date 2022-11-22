Left Menu

41% polling so far in panchayat polls in 4 districts of Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-11-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 14:10 IST
41% polling so far in panchayat polls in 4 districts of Haryana
Forty-one per cent of the voters have cast their votes till by 1.30 pm during polling in four districts of Haryana in the third and final phase of the panchayat polls on Tuesday, officials said.

The polling to elect members of the zila parishad and panchayat samitis began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in Faridabad, Palwal, Hisar and Fatehabad.

Officials said the polling was going on in a peaceful manner and the voting percentage was till 1.30 pm.

The elections are being held to elect 559 panchayat samiti members and 78 zila parishad members in 25 blocks of these four districts.

Over 22 lakh voters, including over 10 lakh women, are eligible to cast their vote.

On Friday, as part of the third and final phase, polling will be held to elect sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats of these four districts.

In the first two phases, polls for the posts of panch, sarpanch, panchayat samiti members and zilla parishad members have already been held in 18 districts.

The results of the zilla parishad and panchayat samiti members will be declared on Sunday, while the results of election for posts of panches and sarpanches is declared on the day of voting itself.

