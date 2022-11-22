Ukraine to protest over Orban scarf showing Hungary including part of Ukraine
Ukraine will summon the Hungarian ambassador to protest that Prime Minister Viktor Orban went to a football match in a scarf depicting some Ukrainian territory as part of Hungary, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
"The promotion of revisionism ideas in Hungary does not contribute to the development of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations and does not comply with the principles of European policy," ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.
