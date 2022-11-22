Who knows what will happen after 2 months in Maha if 'such politics' goes on: Union minister Danve

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raosaheb Danve has invoked the mid-term collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to say no one knows what will happen after two months if ''such politics'' continues. Addressing a gathering in Kannad town in Aurangabad district on Monday night, the BJP MP also spoke about the changed political position of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena post the results of the 2019 Assembly polls.

''No one thought the MVA government, which had completed two-and-a-half years in office, will fall. But such magic happened that the government fell in a night. If such politics is going on who can guess what will happen after two months?'' he asked. The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress, fell in June this year following the rebellion by Eknath Shinde and 39 MLAs of Sena against the leadership of Thackeray.

Subsequently, Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister with the support of the BJP and Devendra Fadnavis became Deputy Chief Minister.

Danve said when the results of the 2019 Assembly elections came, the Shiv Sena realised the next government cannot be formed without them.

''They said all options were open for the party and broke ties with their old ally BJP,'' he added. After breaking off with BJP over sharing the post of the chief minister, Shiv Sena joined hands with NCP and Congress and the MVA government was formed with Thackeray becoming the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)