Farooq Abdullah to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K
- Country:
- India
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said he would join the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra at the entry point of Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that maintaining the unity and integrity of the country is the need of the hour.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
''As soon as he reaches Lakhanpur, which is where Jammu and Kashmir starts, I will go there and join Rahul Gandhi. We will walk together for the unity and integrity of this nation,'' Abdullah told PTI from New Delhi.
He added it is the need of the hour to stand united.
The former chief minister is currently in New Delhi for a parliamentary committee meeting and is likely to return to Jammu.
The Congress has dubbed the yatra as ''India's biggest mass contact programme''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Maharashtra today
Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' set to enter Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies on Nov 10 and 18
Rahul Gandhi resumed Telangana leg of Bharat Jodo, to enter Maharashtra later today
Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra after visiting gurdwara in Nanded
'Ever since I dispatched him from Amethi, he's been running,' says Smriti Irani on Rahul Gandhi