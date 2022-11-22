Left Menu

People fed up with AAP govt's misgovernance, will teach them lesson in municipal polls: Punjab Cong chief

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday claimed that people of the state were fed up with AAP governments misgovernance and will teach them a lesson in the forthcoming municipal corporation elections in four major cities.Warring also said that Congress is ready for the municipal polls.People of Punjab are fed up with the AAP governments misgovernance whose only focus are elections in other states and promoting themselves using PunjabGovtIndia funds.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-11-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 23:05 IST
People fed up with AAP govt's misgovernance, will teach them lesson in municipal polls: Punjab Cong chief
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday claimed that people of the state were fed up with AAP government's misgovernance and will teach them a lesson in the forthcoming municipal corporation elections in four major cities.

Warring also said that Congress is ready for the municipal polls.

''People of Punjab are fed up with the AAP government's misgovernance whose only focus are elections in other states and promoting themselves using @PunjabGovtIndia funds. Punjabis have made up their mind to teach this govt a lesson in the upcoming MC elections. @INC Punjab is ready!'' Warring tweeted.

The dates for the municipal corporation (MC) polls are yet to be announced, but they are expected to be held shortly.

Warring on Tuesday also appointed a five-member committee each for Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar municipal corporations.

District Congress presidents and local leadership will identify and shortlist the candidates for the corporation elections, Warring said.

The committee will supervise and monitor the election process, he said.

The committee members include former ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rana Gurjit Singh, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa from Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022