U.S. to extend student-loan payment pause up to June 30, Biden says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2022 01:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 01:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States will extend a pandemic-era pause in student loan repayments to no later than June 30, 2023, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.
"Payments will resume 60 days after the pause ends," Biden said in a video posted on his Twitter account.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- Joe Biden
- Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Elon Musk effect: TV Host Whoopi Goldberg quits Twitter
BRIEF-Kuwait's KNPC appoints Wadha Ahmed al-Khateeb as CEO - Twitter
Elon Musk's Twitter girds for surge in U.S. midterm election misinformation
HC sets aside lower court order on INC Twitter handles
Elon Musk's Twitter girds for surge in U.S. midterm election misinformation