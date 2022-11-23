Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra will be successful in Rajasthan: Pilot

We all will welcome the yatra in the state with unity, he said outside the partys war room where a meeting to review the preparations for the march has been convened.On Bainslas remarks that the community had voted to make a Gurjar chief minister, he said that the Congress was reduced to 21 seats in the 2013 assembly elections and after that people gave support to the party and the party got mandate in the 2018 elections.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 14:45 IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra will be successful in Rajasthan: Pilot
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday distanced himself from the threat by a prominent Gurjar outfit to disrupt the Bharat Jodo Yatra if its demand to make him the Rajasthan chief minister is not accepted, and instead blamed the BJP for trying to create ''disturbances''.

Gurjar Arakshan Sangharh Samiti leader Vijay Singh Bainsla has threatened to oppose the Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Rajasthan unless his demand to make Pilot, a prominent face from the community, the chief minister is accepted.

Asked about the threat of Bainsla, the former deputy chief minister of the state said, "No matter how hard the BJP tries, the yatra will be successful''.

"The BJP may try to create disturbances...BJP's policy may be to break but the yatra is 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and it will be successful. We all will welcome the yatra in the state with unity," he said outside the party's war room where a meeting to review the preparations for the march has been convened.

On Bainsla's remarks that the community had voted to make a Gurjar chief minister, he said that the Congress was reduced to 21 seats in the 2013 assembly elections and after that people gave support to the party and the party got mandate in the 2018 elections. The Gurjar community constitutes five to six per cent of the state's population and is influential in over 40 seats, mainly in eastern Rajasthan. This region includes the districts from where the yatra is scheduled to pass.

Bainsla has also accused the Congress government of not fulfilling the promises made to the community.

''We had agreements with the government in 2019 and 2020 over several issues but the agreement is not being executed. It is not that we are threatening to stop the yatra but it is the Rajasthan government which is compelling us to take this move by not fulfilling our demands,'' he said.

Infighting between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy and former PCC president Pilot has been going on over the post of chief ministership, an issue which has triggered two political crises in the four years of the Congress government in the state.

Chief Minister Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, coordinators of various committees formed for looking after the arrangements of the yatra, which is scheduled to enter Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh in the first week of December, are taking part in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022