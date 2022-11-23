Left Menu

BJP creating confusion in JK to rule directly from Centre: JKPCC president

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani on Wednesday accused the BJP of creating an atmosphere of confusion in the union territory so that it can rule it directly from the Centre.

''The BJP is indulging in falsehood and promotion of hate politics in the country in order to divert people's attention from its failures for the sake of power while adding more confusion in J&K aiming to continue ruling it directly from the Centre,'' Wani said at the party workers' convention at the Valtengo area in Kulgam district.

Wani blamed BJP the government for the losses caused to J&K due to the ''wrong policies adopted by it (BJP) while having failed people miserably on developmental, economic, employment and various other fronts''. Wani said the developmental process initiated in J&K by UPA-I and UPA-II is nowhere to be seen ''What the people of J&K got under the BJP rule is only unemployment, lack of development, unprecedented price hike on essentials and hardships which has made the living condition of common people more pathetic,'' the JKPCC president said.

Wani said democratic institutions for safeguarding the rights of people are being targeted one after the other with the aim to suppressing the genuine voices ''while politics of hate and division are being promoted by the BJP for the sake of remaining in power''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

