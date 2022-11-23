Left Menu

Lal Bahadur Shastri brought paradigm change in country's outlook: TN Governor

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 22:48 IST
Lal Bahadur Shastri brought paradigm change in country's outlook: TN Governor
  • Country:
  • India

The statue of the country's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri was unveiled at Shastri Bhavan here by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday.

At an event organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Central Public Works Department, the Governor said Shastri brought a paradigm change in the nation's outlook.

Hailing Shastri for his contributions and services to the country, Ravi said the Bharat Ratna's great and selfless sacrifices for the nation were yet to get appropriate appreciation and acknowledgement.

''His honesty, dedication, unblemished service and excellent architectural works he rendered for the nation's integrity is commendable,'' Ravi was quoted as saying in a Raj Bhavan release.

The visionary approach of Shastri in defending the nation brought victory in the 1965 India-Pakistan war, 17 years after getting independence, he said.

''With the soft but tough leadership of Shastri, the victory in the 1965 war restored our self-respect and prestige. Restoring national pride is the biggest achievement which is not much appreciated yet,'' he said.

The Governor reiterated that due to Shastri's remarkable contributions, the country is today marching ahead with renewed confidence in the crucial period of 'Amrit Kaal' in becoming a self-reliant nation and to attain global leadership by 2047 when India would celebrate its 100th year of independence.

Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial Trust chairman Anil Kumar Shastri and senior officials of CPWD, central and state government officials were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022