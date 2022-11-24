Left Menu

Scindia's welcome remark for Bharat Jodo Yatra could be indication of homecoming: Cong

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-11-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 17:49 IST
Scindia's welcome remark for Bharat Jodo Yatra could be indication of homecoming: Cong
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's ''welcome'' remark for the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh could be an indication of ''homecoming'', an All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson said on Thursday.

The yatra entered Bodarli village in MP's Burhanpur district from neighbouring Maharashtra on Wednesday morning.

BJP leader Scindia had said, ''Everyone is welcome in Madhya Pradesh'', referring to the march on November 23.

A former member of the Indian National Congress (INC), Scindia left the party in March 2020. ''It could be an indication of 'ghar wapsi','' Kuldeep Singh Rathore the former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president said.

Asserting that highest ever voting in assembly polls in the hill state is a clear indication of change as people were unhappy with the BJP-led state government, he said, adding that the Congress would form the government in Himachal Pradesh with a clear majority.

The script of BJP's defeat was written when it lost three Assembly elections and one Lok Sabha by-election last year after the Congress highlighted price rise, inflation and non-governance as major issues which dominated the polls, Rathore added.

The new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh will be decided by the MLAs and party high command, he said.

On the question of horse trading, Rathore said, ''The practice is very much possible, but we have full trust in the integrity of our members.'' He called upon the party leaders to remain disciplined, adding that there are many more challenges to face.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022