Malaysia's Mahathir congratulates longtime rival Anwar on appointment as PM

Malaysia's veteran politician and former leader Mahathir Mohamad on Friday congratulated his longtime rival Anwar Ibrahim in a message on Twitter on his appointment as prime minister.

The pair's on-off feuds have dominated Malaysian politics for the past two decades. Anwar was appointed as premier by Malaysia's king on Thursday after an inconclusive election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)