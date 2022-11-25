German foreign minister welcomes efforts to declare Holodomor genocide - spokesperson
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday welcomed efforts in the country's parliament to declare the Holodomor, the death by starvation of millions of Ukrainians in 1932-33, a genocide.
"She welcomes very much that there is a lot of support in the German parliament for this," a spokesperson for Baerbock told reporters.
The Holodomor was a result of Soviet leader Josef Stalin's efforts to collectivize agriculture and root out Ukraine's fledgling nationalist movement.
