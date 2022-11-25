Left Menu

German foreign minister welcomes efforts to declare Holodomor genocide - spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-11-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 17:16 IST
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday welcomed efforts in the country's parliament to declare the Holodomor, the death by starvation of millions of Ukrainians in 1932-33, a genocide.

"She welcomes very much that there is a lot of support in the German parliament for this," a spokesperson for Baerbock told reporters.

The Holodomor was a result of Soviet leader Josef Stalin's efforts to collectivize agriculture and root out Ukraine's fledgling nationalist movement.

