German author, intellectual Enzensberger dies at 93

German novelist, poet and essayist Hans Magnus Enzensberger, considered one of the country's pre-eminent post-war intellectuals, has died at the age of 93.

His publisher, Suhrkamp Verlag, said on Friday that Enzensberger died on Thursday in Munich.

Germany's minister for culture, Claudia Roth, called him “one of the most versatile and significant intellectuals'' in the country, noting that his works also included children's books, plays, political statements and mathematical papers.

Enzensberger was often listed alongside other post-war intellectuals on the German left, such as Guenter Grass and Heinrich Boell.

He received the prestigious Prince of Asturias Award for Humanities in 2002 and the Griffin Poetry Prize for lifetime achievement in 2009.

