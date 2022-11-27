Left Menu

BJP will retain power in Himachal: Former CM Dhumal

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal on Sunday expressed optimism that the party would once again form government in the state. The former CM said the claims of the Congress party leaders to form their government would fall flat.

PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 27-11-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 17:24 IST
BJP will retain power in Himachal: Former CM Dhumal
  • Country:
  • India

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal on Sunday expressed optimism that the party would once again form government in the state. Talking to the media here, he said heavy turnout of women voters indicates that the BJP would be victorious in the assembly polls held on November 12.

He said that the people would reject the Congress as they are aware of the lofty promises made by the grand old party earlier which they failed to fulfil. Dhumal said the ''double-engine'' government has given pace to the development in the state. He said that whenever the BJP came to power, the development rose to its peak and when the Congress party came to power, the development was haywire and corruption was at its peak. The former CM said the claims of the Congress party leaders to form their government would fall flat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022