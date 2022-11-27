Bharat Jodo Yatra: Boy offers piggy bank to Rahul Gandhi; Cong leader says it's treasure of infinite love

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said sacrifice and selflessness are values inculcated during childhood after a boy gave his piggy bank to him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

In a video tweeted by the former Congress president, Yashraj Parmar is seen walking with him and heard saying he likes Gandhi because he takes everyone along.

''Sacrifice and selflessness are values inculcated during childhood. This piggy bank is priceless for me, a treasure of infinite love,'' Gandhi posted on Twitter.

Parmar said he gave the piggy bank and told Gandhi to use it for the yatra.

''I understand that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to unite Hindus and Muslims and that there is no difference between them. They are one,'' said Parmar who saved in the piggy bank from his pocket money.

