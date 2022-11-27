J'khand outfit takes out rally demanding 'delisting' of converted tribals from ST list

Thousands of tribals under the banner of Janjati Suraksha Manch (JSM) on Sunday took out a rally in Ranchi demanding the ''delisting'' of tribals who have converted to religions such as Christianity and Islam from the ST list.

Participants congregated on Ranchi College Ground, and took out the rally that passed through thoroughfares such as Radium Road, Kutchery Road and it reached near Raj Bhavan before returning to the starting point, where a meeting was organised.

While speaking to reporters at the rally, former BJP MLA from Gumla, Shiv Shankar Oraon, said the objective of the rally was to create awareness about the demand.

He demanded that converted tribals be deprived of reservation benefits accorded to Scheduled Tribes.

Addressing the gathering at the Ranchi College Ground, former Union minister Kariya Munda said that former MP late Kartik Oraon had raised the issue in the Parliament in 1970.

