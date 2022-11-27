Left Menu

J'khand outfit takes out rally demanding 'delisting' of converted tribals from ST list

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-11-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 20:00 IST
J'khand outfit takes out rally demanding 'delisting' of converted tribals from ST list
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of tribals under the banner of Janjati Suraksha Manch (JSM) on Sunday took out a rally in Ranchi demanding the ''delisting'' of tribals who have converted to religions such as Christianity and Islam from the ST list.

Participants congregated on Ranchi College Ground, and took out the rally that passed through thoroughfares such as Radium Road, Kutchery Road and it reached near Raj Bhavan before returning to the starting point, where a meeting was organised.

While speaking to reporters at the rally, former BJP MLA from Gumla, Shiv Shankar Oraon, said the objective of the rally was to create awareness about the demand.

He demanded that converted tribals be deprived of reservation benefits accorded to Scheduled Tribes.

Addressing the gathering at the Ranchi College Ground, former Union minister Kariya Munda said that former MP late Kartik Oraon had raised the issue in the Parliament in 1970.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022