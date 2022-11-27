Left Menu

Digvijaya seeks arrest of man who made 'doctored' video of pro-Pakistan slogan during Bharat Jodo Yatra

On Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya had posted a video of the yatra in which Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath are seen walking and a voice purportedly shouting Pakistan Zindabad is heard towards the end of the 21 second clip.

Amid the BJP's allegation that pro-Pakistan chants were raised during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh recently, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday demanded that the man who made the ''doctored'' video of the slogan-shouting be identified and arrested.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister asserted that no ''Pakistan Zindabad'' slogan was raised during the yatra. On Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya had posted a video of the yatra in which Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath are seen walking and a voice purportedly shouting ''Pakistan Zindabad'' is heard towards the end of the 21 second clip. The yatra was passing through Bhanbarad in Khargone district at the time.

Talking to reporters here, Digvijaya Singh said, ''We have marched around 2,250 km, but no 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan was raised during the yatra.'' Singh, however, said he has not seen the video clip but was told that an unidentified man raised the slogan from the terrace of a house when the yatra was passing by and fraudulently connected it to the foot march.

''I have come to know that a few second-long video clip has come to light. Now it is up to the government, administration and police to identify and arrest the man who made this doctored clip and ensure that he gets strict punishment,'' he said. ''The Congress will fully cooperate with the police in the fake Pakistan Zindabad video case,'' he said. He accused the BJP of raising the issues of Hindu-Muslim and Hindustan-Pakistan. Two days ago, the Congress termed as ''doctored'' a video posted by the BJP IT cell head claiming that ''Pakistan Zindabad'' slogans were raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, and said there will be ''payback'' for such tactics by the ruling party's ''dirty tricks department''.

