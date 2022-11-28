Detention of BBC journalist in China was "shocking and unacceptable" - UK PM Sunak spokesman
The detention of a BBC journalist in China who was covering protests against the country's zero-COVID policy was "shocking and unacceptable", a spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday. Journalists must be able to do their jobs without fear of intimidation."
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The detention of a BBC journalist in China who was covering protests against the country's zero-COVID policy was "shocking and unacceptable", a spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday. Britain will raise concerns with China about the response to protests while the government will continue to seek constructive relations with the country on other issues, the spokesman said.
"We will continue to raise our human rights concerns with the Chinese government at all levels as part of a frank and constructive relationship," he said. "The arrest of this journalist, who was simply going about their work, is shocking and unacceptable. Journalists must be able to do their jobs without fear of intimidation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Rishi Sunak
- Chinese
- Britain
- British
ALSO READ
China reports 14,878 new COVID cases for Nov 12 vs 11,950 a day earlier
Must avoid division of global economy into camps led by US, China: UN chief
T20 World Cup: PM Rishi Sunak wishes good luck to England team for final against Pakistan
Bangladeshis organize anti-China protest against oppression of Uyghurs on East Turkestan Day
China's economy keeping Xi awake at night, with trillions at stake!