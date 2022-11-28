Left Menu

Detention of BBC journalist in China was "shocking and unacceptable" - UK PM Sunak spokesman

The detention of a BBC journalist in China who was covering protests against the country's zero-COVID policy was "shocking and unacceptable", a spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday. Journalists must be able to do their jobs without fear of intimidation."

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-11-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 18:04 IST
Detention of BBC journalist in China was "shocking and unacceptable" - UK PM Sunak spokesman
Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The detention of a BBC journalist in China who was covering protests against the country's zero-COVID policy was "shocking and unacceptable", a spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday. Britain will raise concerns with China about the response to protests while the government will continue to seek constructive relations with the country on other issues, the spokesman said.

"We will continue to raise our human rights concerns with the Chinese government at all levels as part of a frank and constructive relationship," he said. "The arrest of this journalist, who was simply going about their work, is shocking and unacceptable. Journalists must be able to do their jobs without fear of intimidation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022