AAP appoints 62 office-bearers in Gujarat

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday appointed 62 office-bearers at various levels in Gujarat where Assembly elections are scheduled in two phases on December 1 and 5.

The AAP named former Patidar quota leader Reshma Patel, who recently quit NCP, as its Gujarat spokesperson.

Other office-bearers are Pravin Ram, who will be the vice president of the party in the state, Rajiben, who will be joint secretary, Brij Solanki who has been named as the youth wing president, and Javed Kadari as vice president of the minority wing of AAP, a release said.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party also appointed sangathan (organisation) and sah-sangathan mantris for the Assembly seats of Pardi, Umbergaon, Dangs, Vansda, Dharampur, and Dangs in south Gujarat, vice presidents for the districts of Gir Somnath and Dangs, and joint secretaries for Valsad, Navsari and Jamnagar.

