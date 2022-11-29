Will change the name of Bhainsa town after coming to power in state: Telangana BJP prez

BJP president in Telangana and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said his party would change the name of the communally-sensitive Bhainsa in Nirmal district as Maisa after coming to power in the state and also close the ''illegal'' cases filed against those working for safeguarding ''Hindu dharma'' in the town.

Addressing a public meeting at Bhainsa to mark the beginning of the fifth phase of his 'padayatra', he said his party would adopt the town after coming to power.

''Is this Bhainsa or Maisa? Do we change (the name of) Bhainsa or not? What do we call it from tomorrow? We will definitely make Bhainsa as Maisa immediately soon after our government comes,'' he said.

He appreciated ''Hindu Vahini brothers'' in the town who fought when AIMIM people allegedly caused hurdles for the celebration of 'Sankranti' festival.

He slammed the restrictions imposed vis-a-vis conducting 'padayatra' and public meeting at Bhainsa, asking whether the town is in Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan.

''The Chief Minister should say whether BJP activists need to take visa to come to Maisa,'' he said.

He alleged that AIMIM leaders who incite communal animosities can go anywhere in the state but BJP which works for the nation, ''dharma'' and Hindu society faces difficulties to organise meetings.

The party, after coming to power in the state, would adopt Bhainsa and immediately close the ''illegal'' cases filed against those who are working for safeguarding ''Hindu dharma''.

He hit out at the TRS government for allegedly taking debt to the tune of Rs five lakh crore, for failing to implement the promise of financial assistance to unemployed youth and other alleged failures.

Observing that the BJP has promised free education, free healthcare, housing to the poor, among others, Kumar appealed to the people to give an opportunity to BJP in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy attacked the TRS government and said his party after coming to power in the state would investigate every ''corruption scandal''.

Claiming that downfall of TRS has begun in the state, he asked whether the state's ruling party would win even a single seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Sanjay Kumar on Monday launched the fifth phase of his 'padayatra' in Nirmal district after offering prayers at a temple.

The Telangana High Court on Monday accorded permission to Sanjay Kumar to take up the fifth phase of his 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' and a public meeting in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district, with certain conditions including that the padayatra should be held outside the town.

The Telangana BJP had approached the High Court against the police denying permission to state BJP chief for the 'padayatra' and public meeting scheduled in Bhainsa on Monday citing the ''communally sensitive situation'' there.

Kumar had launched the first phase of 'padayatra' last year from the Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar here.

