Cong names candidate from Siaha seat for 2023 Mizoral Assembly polls

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 29-11-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 23:33 IST
Opposition Congress in Mizoram on Tuesday named former state government official N Chakhai as the party nominee from the Siaha constituency in the 2023 assembly polls.

Mizoram Congress president Lalsawta announced that Chakhai, a retired Mizoram Civil Service (MCS) officer, will be its candidate, during the general assembly of Mara District Congress Committee (MDCC) held in Siaha town.

Addressing the assembly, Lalsawta asserted that the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga will be voted out of power in the upcoming polls.

He also said that his party is making massive efforts to reach out to the masses ahead of the elections next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

