Left Menu

Terrorism in form of love jihad ploy to finish 'sanatan dharma': Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Due to this, development could not take place at a rapid speed so far, he claimed.The minister lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for tackling crime in the state.

PTI | Ghazipur(Up) | Updated: 30-11-2022 08:47 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 08:47 IST
Terrorism in form of love jihad ploy to finish 'sanatan dharma': Union Minister Giriraj Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday alleged that ''terrorism in the form of love jihad'' was a ploy ''to finish sanatan dharma'' and urged people to unite against it.

The rural development minister was speaking at a programme held in Mohammadabad here to commemorate the death anniversary of former MLA Krishnanand Rai.

''Terrorism has taken a new shape in the form of love jihad... It is a ploy to finish 'sanatan dharma' in India. The followers have to unite and foil this conspiracy,'' he said.

Advocating the need to frame population control laws, Singh said such policies will ensure holistic development of the country.

''In China, 10 children are born every minute, while in India, 31 babies are born per minute. Due to this, development could not take place at a rapid speed so far,'' he claimed.

The minister lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for tackling crime in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022