Tipra Motha to hold demonstration in Delhi demanding 'Greater Tipraland'

The Tipra Motha, a regional outfit led by scion of erstwhile royal family Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, is set to hold a demonstration in Delhi next week to press for their demand for a separate state for the indigenous people of Tripura.

Around 1,000 party leaders, workers and supporters will take part in the two-day agitation beginning December 5, to be held next to India Gate or Jantar-Mantar, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.

''Our chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Bahadur and senior party leaders will be there to highlight the need for 'Greater Tipraland',” said party leader and former MLA Rajeshwar Debbarma.

A 16-compartment train has been booked by the party to ferry party workers and supporters, and it is supposed to leave Agartala for Delhi on December 2.

''Necessary arrangements have been made in Delhi for the programme. If permission for agitation is not given for India Gate or Jantar Mantar, the party will stage demonstration at Ramlia Maidan,'' he said.

Tipra Motha, floated in February, 2021, won the election to Tripura autonomous district council in April 2021 by routing the BJP and the CPI(M).

Assembly elections in Tripura are slated to be held early next year.

