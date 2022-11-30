DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

** SOFIA - President of the Republic of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, is paying an official visit to Bulgaria. ** MEXICO CITY - Mexico's Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro is set to visit the United States to resume talks about the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (to Dec. 2). WASHINGTON DC - Sri Lanka Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry will visit the United States of America on the invitation of the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (To Dec. 4) PARIS/MAPUTO/ACCRA - Prime Minister of South Korea Han Duck-soo will visit France, Mozambique and Ghana to promote Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. (To Dec. 3) TAIPEI CITY - Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip Pierre will arrive in Taiwan for a five-day visit. (To Dec. 2) BAKU - Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov to visit Azerbaijan (final day) SANTIAGO/ BOGOTA - Mika Lintila, Minister of Economic Affairs of Finland, is heading a Team Finland visit to Chile and Colombia (To Dec 2) PARIS - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to France. (final day) BEIJING - Thongloun Sisoulith, President of Laos, will pay a state visit to China (To Dec 1) WELLINGTON/ SYDNEY - Finland's Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, will visit New Zealand and Australia and will meet the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern in Auckland and the Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese in Sydney (To Dec 3) ZURICH - Italian President Sergio Mattarella will visit Switzerland (final day). BUCHAREST - NATO foreign ministers meet in Bucharest with discussions focusing on Russia's war on Ukraine. The meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (final day) BRUSSELS - Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko speaks to EU Parliament's regional development committee. OSLO – Norway Finance minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum to defend 2023 budget in front of parliament – 0900 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store - 1430 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola hold joint news conference in Stockholm ahead of Sweden's Presidency of the Council of the EU from the start of 2023 – 1045 GMT. TOKYO - Luxembourg's Minister of the Economy, Franz Fayot, accompanied by the Director General of the Chamber of Commerce, Carlo Thelen, will travel to Japan (To Dec 2) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 PARIS - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager speaks at OECD competition event - 0830 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at a news conference in Berlin - 1530 GMT WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts French President Emmanuel Macron at White House for state visit. DUBLIN - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses a joint sitting of Ireland's parliament, meets Prime Minister Micheal Martin and speaks at a business event – 1400 GMT. BEIJING - European Council President Charles Michel will travel to Beijing to meet President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. TIRANA - President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit Albania (To Dec 2) BERLIN - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at the Berlin Security Conference LODZ, Poland - The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) holds its 29th Ministerial Council in Lodz, Poland, with foreign ministers from 57 participating states set to discuss the security situation on the continent (To Dec 2) GLOBAL - World AIDS Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

** BEIRUT - The United Nations' high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi visits Lebanon ** NEW ORLEANS, United States - French President Emmanuel Macron visits New Orleans, Louisiana. BRUSSELS - Speeches by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola; for the Czech Presidency of the Council, Prime Minister Petr Fiala and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at a Conference on the Future of Europe feedback event in the European Parliament – 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4 VIENNA - OPEC oil ministers and their allies, known as OPEC+ meet at the organisation's headquarters in Vienna. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 TIRANA - EU-Western Balkans summit. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7

** RIYADH - Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to arrive in Riyadh. MONTREAL - UN Biodiversity Conference (COP-15) held in Montreal Canada (to Dec. 19) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 ** RIYADH - Saudi Arabia plans to host a Chinese-Arab summit, attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping. MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the virtual Eurasian Economic Union summit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 WASHINGTON DC - Washington hosts U.S.-Africa summit (To Dec 15) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 BRUSSELS - EU-ASEAN Summit. SUVA - Fijian House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (To Dec 16) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 TUNIS - Tunisian Assembly of People's Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 GENEVA, Switzerland - World Trade Organization General Council meeting (to December 20). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 3 MANILA - Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos starts his multi-day state visit to China upon invitation by Chinese President Xi Jinping (to Jan. 5) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 13 PRAGUE - Czech Republic holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 16 DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds 2023 annual meeting in Davos (to January 20). - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

