TMC believes in micro-development, hence creating smaller districts in Bengal: Minister

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 20:40 IST
TMC believes in micro-development, hence creating smaller districts in Bengal: Minister
West Bengal minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Wednesday said that the TMC government believes in micro-development, hence it is creating smaller districts in the state.

During a discussion in the House on creating more districts in West Bengal, the Minister of State, Finance (Independent Charge) said that the state had 19 districts when Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011, and now it has 23 districts.

''There is a proposal to create seven more districts, and the process to carve out two more districts has already begun,'' she said, adding that the administration takes such decisions only after consulting the state law commission and the judiciary.

BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh said that while his party does not support statehood demands by some people in northern West Bengal and other parts of the state, such demands stem from lack of development.

Reacting to his comment, Bhattacharya said, ''Look at what northern West Bengal has turned out now and what it was before 2011. But we will certainly address the demands of the people. There has to be a synergy between the ruling and opposition parties for good governance.'' PTI SUS ACD ACD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

