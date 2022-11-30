Spiritual activities shouldn't become medium of political gains: MP minister on Rahul Gandhi's visit to temples

Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited two prominent temples during the Madhya Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, state Culture Minister Usha Thakur on Wednesday said spiritual activities should not be made a medium for political gains. Gandhi prayed at the famous Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar temples of Lord Shiva in the last five days during the onward journey of the Yatra. “My humble prayer is no spiritual activity should be made a medium for political gains. These activities are an integral part of our life. “You (Gandhi) go to temples, it is welcome. But you should also understand the importance of offering prayers and the darshan of the deity. It has been so many years since you were born, you should at least recite some prayer to the deity,” Thakur told reporters when asked about Gandhi's visit to the temples of Lord Shiva. Thakur also questioned Gandhi's religious knowledge regarding 'Janeu' or sacred thread. The BJP leader said if he (Gandhi) didn't know the significance of the sacred thread then he should not mislead the Hindu community by wearing it.

When asked about the ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'', she referred to the Partition and Pakistan's occupation of a part of Kashmir.

''Ironically, those whose ancestors have broken the country are talking about its integration. They misled the people for the last 65 years and ran the country through the policy of minority appeasement,'' she alleged. Without naming Gandhi, the minister said his forefathers had committed ''sins'' which cannot be ''atoned'' in his life.

