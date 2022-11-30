DMK hits back at BJP on PM security lapse issue

Left Menu

Alleging a grave security lapse by police during Modis visit to Chennai, Annamalai on Tuesday called on Governor R N Ravi and sought a direction to the government to order an enquiry in the lapse.

The ruling DMK lashed out at the Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai for accusing the state government of a lapse in security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s July visit to Chennai and said on Wednesday that the Centre’s Special Protection Group (SPG) handles the security cover for Modi.

Though the state government provides the basic arrangements, once the SPG arrives days ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, the state police have little role to play, DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan said.

''The SPG takes full control of the security arrangements and the state police have no role thereafter. In such a case, even the chief minister can’t enter. This is a known fact,'' he said. Alleging a grave security lapse by police during Modi's visit to Chennai, Annamalai on Tuesday called on Governor R N Ravi and sought a direction to the government to order an enquiry in the lapse.

''I wonder if there are any issues between Annamalai and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Is he casting aspersions on Shah? He has been a police official and he ought to know the basics of security,'' Elangovan told reporters here when his attention was drawn to Annamalai’s accusation.

The DMK senior leader opined that the security issue should not have arisen. ''I wonder if he (Annamalai) is blaming only the Centre and not the State government,'' Eangovan remarked.

