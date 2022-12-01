Bill Clinton tests positive for COVID - tweet
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19.
"I've tested positive for Covid. I've had mild symptoms, but I'm doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home," he said in a tweet.
