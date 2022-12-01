Four arrested over CPI(M)-BJP clash in Tripura's Charilam

Four people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a clash between CPI(M) and BJP activists in poll-bound Tripura's Sepahijala district, in which one Left supporter was killed and 20 others were injured, police said on Thursday.

Charilam turned into a battleground when clashes erupted between CPI(M) and BJP supporters on Wednesday. Seventy-fifty-year-old Sahid Miah was killed and 20 others, including security personnel, were injured.

Several injured people have been admitted to a state-run hospital in Agartala for treatment. ''Four people, supporters from the two parties, have been arrested. Three FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident and the remaining accused persons will be arrested soon,'' a police officer said. Police have also registered a suo motu case in connection with attack on its personnel during the clash but no arrests have been made so far. Former finance minister Bhanu Lal Saha had earlier said hundreds of CPI(M) supporters had gathered at the party office in Charilam to give a deputation to the Block Development Officer (BDO) over various demands, when suddenly ''BJP-backed miscreants'' hurled bombs at them and assaulted them with lathis and iron rods.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, the MLA of Charilam, dismissed the allegation and instead accused Saha of spearheading the violence ahead of the assembly elections due early next year.

He said the former minister has been trying to gain control of the area with the help of hired goons and when BJP workers resisted their one such attempt on Wednesday, a clash broke out. Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Manik Sarkar, who visited the injured party workers at GBP Hospital, strongly condemned the incident.

''There is jungle raj in Tripura, where political activities by opposition parties have literally been banned. People of the state, who have been witnessing such incidents in the last four-five years, will give a befitting reply in due course of time,'' he said.

Sarkar also appealed to the police to immediately book the accused.

Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said several BJP workers were seriously injured in the ''pre-planned and surprise attack by CPI(M)-backed miscreants'' at Charilam on Wednesday.

''I visited GBP Hospital to meet our injured party workers. Terrorism and violence have no place in the holy land of Tripura. Evil forces are creating such incidents of violence to tarnish the image of the state.

''The well-informed residents of the state will give a befitting reply to this despicable conspiracy hatched for political gains,'' he said.

