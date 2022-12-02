Left Menu

Top Cong leaders to meet on Saturday to evolve strategy for Winter session of Parliament

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 12:55 IST
Top Congress leaders will hold deliberations on Saturday on the party's strategy to corner the government during the Winter session of Parliament starting December 7.

Sources said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, chief whip of the party in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh and party's chief whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh will meet at the residence of former party chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday evening to evolve the strategy.

Former union ministers P Chidambaram and Manish Tewari are also likely to attend the meeting at Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence, as she is the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

This will be the first session of Parliament after Kharge took over as the Congress president.

