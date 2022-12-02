Over 10 lakh take part in PM Modi's "largest and longest" roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday was attended by more than 10 lakh people, as per sources. With attendees of over 10 lakh, it was Prime Minister's largest and longest roadshow in the country, as it spanned around 50 kilometres and passed through as many as 14 Vidhan Sabha seats-- 13 from Ahmedabad and one in Gandhinagar.

The mega roadshow of PM Modi started from the Naroda Gam and ended at Gandhinagar South constituency. PM Modi made at least 35 stops at memorials of prominent personalities, including Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on the way. Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur, Sabarmati were some of the constituencies the PM covered during his roadshow.

Ahmedabad saw great enthusiasm among the people as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a massive roadshow in the city. People lined both sides of the streets through which the Prime Minister's convoy passed. Showering petals on his convoy, the crowd chanted 'Modi...Modi' as they held up his posters.

The Prime Minister was also seen greeting people and waving at them. Be it roads, balconies or rooftops of buildings, the locals crammed every available space to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

The public's enthusiasm and affection were evident in the fact that it took around 4 hours for the Prime Minister's convoy to traverse this distance. According to the party sources, the response of the public was way beyond their expectations with more than 10 lakh people turning up.

As the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections is scheduled to be held on December 5, the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaigning across 93 constituencies. PM Modi will address four public rallies in Gujarat today starting with Kanakraj, then Patan and Sojitra, and finally Ahmedabad, where he will hold a roadshow as well.

Union Minister Amit Shah will also hold rallies in Bechraji, Vijapur, and Gandhinagar South and a roadshow in Vadodara. Gujarat saw over 60 per cent voting in the first phase of assembly elections that were held on Thursday.

The voting began at 8 am and concluded at 5 pm with the highest voter turnaround in the Narmada district at 73.02 per cent, followed by Tapi (72.32 pc). The third highest polling took place in Morbi (67.65). Amreli saw 57.06 per cent voting, Bharuch (63.08), Bhavnagar (57.81), Botad (57.15), Dangs (64.84), Devbhumi Dwarka (59.11), Gir Somnath (61.97), Jamnagar (56.09), Junagadh (56.95), Kachchh (55.54), Navsari (66.62), Porbandar (53.84), Rajkot (59.47), Surat (60.17), Surendranagar (60.71) and Valsad (65.29).

The fate of 788 candidates in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts has been sealed in ballot boxes. The voter turnout was over 59 per cent till 5 pm yesterday. The total eligible electorate in the first phase had 1,24,33,362 male and 1,1,5,42,811 female voters.

The second phase of polling will be held on December 5 and results will be declared on December 8 along with that of the Himachal Pradesh elections. (ANI)

