Prioritise regional languages in court activities, says Law Minister Rijiju

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday batted for the use of regional languages in the curricular activities of the courts in the country and said he was opposed to imposition of one language.Rijiju also said easy access to justice is the call of the time. In his address at the 12th Convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University TNDALU, he also praised the Tamil language.As you all know, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a commitment to take the country forward along with our culture and our language.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-12-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 14:58 IST
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday batted for the use of regional languages in the curricular activities of the courts in the country and said he was opposed to ''imposition'' of one language.

Rijiju also said easy access to justice is the ''call of the time.'' In his address at the 12th Convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU), he also praised the Tamil language.

''As you all know, our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has a commitment to take the country forward along with our culture and our language. I also have been emphasising on this--that the Indian courts and the Indian legal system must have regional languages in the curricular activities.'' ''I have already spoken to the Chief Justice of India, senior judges of the Supreme Court and all the Chief Justices of the High Courts, that in the future we must give priority to the regional languages,'' he said.

Rijiju added ''we all will be proud to see that Tamil language takes centrestage in the high court and all the district and subordinate courts (in the future).'' ''I am opposed to the imposing only one language. We must give priority to local languages,'' the minister added. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, also the Chancellor of the varsity and state Law Minister S Regupathy, among others attended.

