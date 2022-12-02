SP and Akhilesh Yadav are "frustrated" over BJP's success in UP: Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak launched an attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav over his statement and called Samajwadi Party and Yadav "frustrated" because of BJP's success in the state. "The opposition has not been able to level any factual allegation against the BJP government in the state. We have successfully fulfilled the expectations of the 25 crore people of UP. The opposition Samajwadi Party and its chief Akhilesh Yadav are "frustrated" because of this," said Pathak while speaking to ANI.

"It's been over five years, and it's after 37 years when the same government (BJP) has come to power in the state for the second consecutive time," he pointed out. "BJP candidates will win all three seats in the upcoming bypolls with full majority," he added.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a jibe at the UP's Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and said that the two were looking for an opportunity to become CM, but have "failed". "There are 2 Deputy CMs in the state. Both of them are looking for an opportunity to become CM," Yadav had said while addressing a public rally in Rampur ahead of by-polls in support SP candidate on Thursday.

Yadav further "offered" to both Deputy CMs and said, "We have come to give them an offer. Take 100 MLAs from us, we are with you, become CM whenever you want." Yadav also said that the BJP government of the state should not be so harsh on the Opposition party that it would become "vindictive" when it returns to power.

"Those who are committing injustice, I want to tell them that the CM's (Yogi Adityanath) file had come to me (During my tenure). It was said in the file that he should be booked and proceeded against. But, we do not engage in the politics of hate and vindictiveness. We returned the file. Now do not harden us so much that when we come to power, we will do what you are doing to us," Yadav said while issuing a threat to the Yogi government. Dimple Yadav, the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Mainpuri by-polls and is believed to carry the legacy of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav in the constituency.

Mainpuri seat, considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, fell vacant on October 10 following the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. The polling for the bypoll will take place on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8, coinciding with the result dates of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)