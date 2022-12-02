Left Menu

MP: Chouhan gifts Rs 2 lakh for wedding of Khargone riot victim's sister

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-12-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 18:11 IST
MP: Chouhan gifts Rs 2 lakh for wedding of Khargone riot victim's sister
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday provided Rs 2 lakh as financial assistance for the wedding of a woman whose brother was injured in the riots at Khargone, an official said. Shivam (16) sustained injury to his head when a stone was hurled at him during a riot that erupted after a Ram Navami procession in Khargone district on April 10, the official from the state public relations department said.

The chief minister had met Shivam while he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore and assured him assistance to ensure that his sister's wedding takes place in a grand way, he said.

The boy has recovered and his sister's wedding is to take place in Nisarpur town of Dhar district during the day, the official said.

Keeping his promise, Chouhan directed officials to gift a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the bride and the order was carried out, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022