CPI(M) wants Paresh Rawal prosecuted for 'hate speech' at Gujarat rally

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-12-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 20:03 IST
CPI(M) leader Md Salim on Friday said he has lodged a police complaint here against Paresh Rawal, alleging that the veteran actor made utterances during a recent poll rally in Gujarat that tantamounted to hate speech against the Bengali community.

Salim, in his complaint to Taratola Police Station, said he came across a video on various social media platforms featuring the actor giving a speech, which could promote feelings of hatred against Bengalis.

The CPI(M) leader said he apprehended that people from Bengal residing in other parts of the country could get affected as a result of Rawal's comments.

''Such speech on public domain has been made to provoke riots and destroy harmony between Bengali community and other communities across the country, and cause public mischief,'' Salim claimed.

Salim said Rawal had made an unsavoury reference, linking gas cylinders with Bangladeshis, Rohingyas, Bengalis and fish, and sought prosecution of the actor under various sections of IPC, including Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (statements intending public mischief).

Earlier in the day, Rawal, however, apologised for his comments.

His apology came after a huge backlash from the Bengali community and some others on social media.

''Of course the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi N Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologise,'' the 67-year-old actor and former BJP MP wrote on Twitter.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra didn't seem too impressed.

''Actually Kemchho Slapstickman need not have apologised. The 2nd part of Cook Fish like Bengalis is 'Have Brains like Bengalis'. Most nobel laureates than any other Indian state, buddy boy…,'' she posted on Twitter.

Rawal had taken up the subject of gas cylinder prices, an emotive poll issue, at a BJP rally in Valsad district on Tuesday.

''Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? ''What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?'' Rawal had said.

The first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections were held on Thursday and the second phase will take place on December 5. The votes will be counted on December 8.

