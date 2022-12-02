Left Menu

PM Modi wraps up his Gujarat campaign, addresses 31 rallies

They claimed it covered around 50 kilometres and passed through 13 assembly seats of the city and one in Gandhinagar.Public enthusiasm and affection was evident as it took around four hours to traverse this distance.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-12-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 21:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed over 31 rallies and led three big road shows in Gujarat wrapping up on Friday his campaign for the BJP in the assembly polls as the party looks to maintain its uninterrupted winning streak there since 1995 in a triangular contest involving the Congress and the AAP.

Saturday is the last day for campaign, with the second and final phase of the polls for 93 seats set for December 5. The first phase of the polls for 89 seats were held on December 1.

A key highlight of Modi's public outreach was his roadshow in Ahmedabad on Thursday which BJP sources described as the ''longest and largest'' in the country. They claimed it covered around 50 kilometres and passed through 13 assembly seats of the city and one in Gandhinagar.

''Public enthusiasm and affection was evident as it took around four hours to traverse this distance. The response was beyond our expectations and we believe over 10 lakh people turned up,'' a party leader claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

